Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Shares Up 11.1% – Here’s Why

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2025

Shares of Anglesey Mining plc (LON:AYMGet Free Report) rose 11.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.25 and last traded at GBX 0.25. Approximately 442,066 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 969,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23.

Anglesey Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.23.

Anglesey Mining (LON:AYMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 1st. The mining company reported GBX (0.10) EPS for the quarter.

About Anglesey Mining

(Get Free Report)

Anglesey Mining plc is a UK company engaged in the development of owned and managed mining projects.

Parys Mountain: 100% ownership of the Parys Mountain underground copper-zinc-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, UK where an independent Preliminary Economic Assessment dated January 2021 included a financial model for a 3,000 tpd mining operation with a pre-tax NPV10% of US$120 million, (£96 million), 26% IRR and 12-year mine life.

Grängesberg: 49.75% interest in the Grängesberg iron ore project in Sweden where Anglesey has management rights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anglesey Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglesey Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.