Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Shares Up 11.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Anglesey Mining plc (LON:AYM – Get Free Report) rose 11.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.25 and last traded at GBX 0.25. Approximately 442,066 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 969,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.23.

Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 1st. The mining company reported GBX (0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Anglesey Mining plc is a UK company engaged in the development of owned and managed mining projects.

Parys Mountain: 100% ownership of the Parys Mountain underground copper-zinc-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, UK where an independent Preliminary Economic Assessment dated January 2021 included a financial model for a 3,000 tpd mining operation with a pre-tax NPV10% of US$120 million, (£96 million), 26% IRR and 12-year mine life.

Grängesberg: 49.75% interest in the Grängesberg iron ore project in Sweden where Anglesey has management rights.

