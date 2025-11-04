Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:TRINZ) Short Interest Down 33.3% in October

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:TRINZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 Price Performance

Shares of TRINZ stock opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.29.

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.4922 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%.

