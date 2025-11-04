Short Interest in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Drops By 31.3%

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,600 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the September 30th total of 9,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

United Bancorp Stock Up 0.2%

UBCP opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. United Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $15.64. The company has a market cap of $75.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $13.74.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of United Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Trading of United Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of United Bancorp by 82.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 82,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

