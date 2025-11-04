K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys Shares of 5,677 iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 389,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth $241,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth $379,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.27 and its 200-day moving average is $53.76. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $47.60 and a 52 week high of $59.49.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

