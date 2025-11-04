Burney Co. Purchases 237 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 46.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $685.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $779.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of GS opened at $785.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $439.38 and a one year high of $825.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $774.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $694.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.50%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total transaction of $6,934,016.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 115,268 shares in the company, valued at $86,463,679.48. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

