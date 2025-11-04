Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,980 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,239,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $650,465,000 after acquiring an additional 657,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,432,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $452,852,000 after acquiring an additional 606,234 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,744,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $333,994,000 after acquiring an additional 534,456 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,490,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $316,113,000 after acquiring an additional 509,996 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,105,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $289,014,000 after acquiring an additional 557,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,003.07. This trade represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.04. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1-year low of $44.87 and a 1-year high of $88.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.45.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

