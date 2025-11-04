Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $627,000 in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $147.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.74. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $153.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.66, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.42.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 60,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $6,066,002.83. Following the sale, the insider owned 94,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,531,353.14. The trade was a 38.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $3,708,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 565,949 shares in the company, valued at $83,952,874.66. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,312,392 shares of company stock worth $393,476,209. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HOOD. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “mkt outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Loop Capital set a $161.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.10.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

