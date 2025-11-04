Burney Co. Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Burney Co. cut its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Trust Department increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Groupe la Francaise increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $750.00 price target on EMCOR Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $495.00 to $676.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $692.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $692.83.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of EME stock opened at $674.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.24. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $320.89 and a twelve month high of $778.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $658.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $566.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.57. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.80 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.02%.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.