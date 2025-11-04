Burney Co. Trims Stock Position in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Burney Co. cut its position in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 53.8% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in PACCAR by 234.2% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 43.8% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $97.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.23. PACCAR Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.81.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 25.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PCAR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In related news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 3,369 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $340,774.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,338.20. The trade was a 87.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

