Connable Office Inc. Acquires 1,195 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company $SMG

Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 288.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,421,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,011,000 after buying an additional 1,055,672 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 770.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 334,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,385,000 after buying an additional 296,448 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 219,313.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 162,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after buying an additional 162,292 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,645,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,979,000 after purchasing an additional 118,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 149.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 192,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 115,308 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $45.61 and a one year high of $93.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.46. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.03 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 56,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $3,569,011.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,217,641 shares in the company, valued at $832,975,735.82. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark J. Scheiwer purchased 1,790 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.32 per share, with a total value of $109,762.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,171.60. This trade represents a 21.46% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . Corporate insiders own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

