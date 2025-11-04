South Dakota Investment Council Purchases 34,128 Shares of The Mosaic Company $MOS

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,128 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 42.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,979,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,094 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $54,953,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 13,275.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,022,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,717 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $47,211,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $33,897,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $34.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Oppenheimer set a $40.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.23.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS stock opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.58.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 29.83%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

