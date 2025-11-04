Connable Office Inc. Invests $418,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 16,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 34,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $138.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.2465 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.