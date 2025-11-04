Connable Office Inc. Purchases 1,748 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. $UCB

Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE:UCB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $926,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth $957,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth $16,721,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth $460,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth $2,897,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on UCB. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

United Community Banks Trading Up 0.4%

UCB stock opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.83.

United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $276.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.85 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Insider Transactions at United Community Banks

In other United Community Banks news, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $50,000.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 75,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,081.98. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

