State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 2,000 Shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $7,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,244,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,089,942,000 after acquiring an additional 347,916 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,136,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,590,000 after acquiring an additional 29,086 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,901,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,038,000 after acquiring an additional 466,129 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,335,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,390,000 after buying an additional 178,262 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,247,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,259,000 after buying an additional 140,704 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RJF. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Raymond James Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Raymond James Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.20.

Raymond James Financial Stock Performance

RJF stock opened at $158.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.57 and a 1 year high of $177.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.92.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 13.42%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.44%.

Raymond James Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.