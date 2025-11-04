Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in U.S. Energy Corp. $USEG

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 103,326 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of U.S. Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy stock opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. U.S. Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26.

U.S. Energy ( NASDAQ:USEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 60.68% and a negative net margin of 174.90%.The business had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 million. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Energy Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USEG. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of U.S. Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of U.S. Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

In related news, major shareholder Joshua Lane Batchelor sold 193,902 shares of U.S. Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $244,316.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 105,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,804. This trade represents a 64.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 538,410 shares of company stock worth $674,952 in the last three months. Company insiders own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

