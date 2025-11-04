Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 3,015 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Machina Capital S.A.S. trimmed its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.6% in the second quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 1,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 14,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 24.8% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Haven Private LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $405,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $346.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $331.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.00.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of ZBRA opened at $270.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $205.73 and a 12-month high of $427.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.43.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.74%.The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-15.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.