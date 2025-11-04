Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,994 Shares of China Yuchai International Limited $CYD

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in China Yuchai International by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000.

NYSE:CYD opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. China Yuchai International Limited has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.96.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYD. Zacks Research lowered shares of China Yuchai International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People’s Republic of China and internationally.

