Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,994 Shares of China Yuchai International Limited $CYD

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in China Yuchai International by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000.
China Yuchai International Trading Up 0.8%
NYSE:CYD opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. China Yuchai International Limited has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.96.
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People’s Republic of China and internationally.
