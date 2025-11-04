Connable Office Inc. Makes New Investment in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of OTIS opened at $90.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.85 and a 200 day moving average of $92.94. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 12 month low of $84.25 and a 12 month high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.41%.Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.040-4.080 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 49.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.88.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

