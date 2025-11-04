Connable Office Inc. Purchases New Position in Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG

Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Everus Construction Group by 295.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Everus Construction Group by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECG. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 target price on shares of Everus Construction Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Everus Construction Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Everus Construction Group from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Everus Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

Everus Construction Group Stock Performance

Shares of Everus Construction Group stock opened at $90.19 on Tuesday. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $95.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.10.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $921.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. Everus Construction Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Everus Construction Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everus Construction Group Company Profile

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

