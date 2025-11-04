Brokerages Set American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) Price Target at $70.00

Shares of American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $62.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $914.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.07 and its 200-day moving average is $60.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $104.28.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $403.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.64 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Woodmark by 36.6% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,148,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,286,000 after buying an additional 307,657 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in American Woodmark by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 930,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,118,000 after buying an additional 32,832 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in American Woodmark by 7.3% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 391,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,898,000 after buying an additional 26,633 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in American Woodmark by 0.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 367,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in American Woodmark by 18.5% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 356,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,996,000 after buying an additional 55,711 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

