Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.01 and last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 433783 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EFXT

Enerflex Trading Up 3.1%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.42. Enerflex had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.24 million. As a group, analysts expect that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Enerflex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This is a positive change from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

Institutional Trading of Enerflex

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Enerflex during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Enerflex by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Enerflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.