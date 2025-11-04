Financial Survey: Perceptive Capital Solutions (PCSC) versus Its Peers

Perceptive Capital Solutions (NASDAQ:PCSC – Get Free Report) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Perceptive Capital Solutions to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 42.7% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Perceptive Capital Solutions has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perceptive Capital Solutions’ peers have a beta of -0.08, indicating that their average share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perceptive Capital Solutions 1 0 0 0 1.00 Perceptive Capital Solutions Competitors 206 262 217 3 2.02

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Perceptive Capital Solutions and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 79.61%. Given Perceptive Capital Solutions’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perceptive Capital Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perceptive Capital Solutions and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Perceptive Capital Solutions N/A $1.91 million 48.84 Perceptive Capital Solutions Competitors $47.83 million -$19.62 million 93.63

Perceptive Capital Solutions’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Perceptive Capital Solutions. Perceptive Capital Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Perceptive Capital Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perceptive Capital Solutions N/A -149.85% 3.61% Perceptive Capital Solutions Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Summary

Perceptive Capital Solutions peers beat Perceptive Capital Solutions on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Perceptive Capital Solutions Company Profile

Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses or entities. Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp is based in NEW YORK.

