Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 144,924 Shares of Primo Brands Corporation $PRMB

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 505,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,924 shares during the quarter. Primo Brands comprises 1.5% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Primo Brands were worth $14,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Primo Brands by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,414,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,205,000 after purchasing an additional 96,366 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Primo Brands by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Primo Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $115,081,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Primo Brands by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 372,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 29,939 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Primo Brands by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,019,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,912 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook acquired 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.04 per share, for a total transaction of $298,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 125,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,601. This represents a 11.01% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael John Cramer acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $97,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,158.52. The trade was a 45.65% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 24,685 shares of company stock worth $595,770. Insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Primo Brands Stock Performance

PRMB opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.31. Primo Brands Corporation has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.61, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Primo Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 1.20%.The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Primo Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Primo Brands Corporation will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primo Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Primo Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -363.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Primo Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

About Primo Brands

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

