Connable Office Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,472 Flowers Foods, Inc. $FLO

Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 270.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,449,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437,735 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 91.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,392,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,548,000 after buying an additional 4,011,428 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 209.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,054,000 after buying an additional 642,942 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 8,028.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 489,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after buying an additional 483,253 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,134,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Monday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowers Foods presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.27. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 15th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Flowers Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.4%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 95.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cindy Cox sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,910. This represents a 17.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $4,487,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,231,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,786,291.60. The trade was a 22.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Recommended Stories

