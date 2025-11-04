Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Buys 225,992 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. $HZO

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 44.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 734,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,992 shares during the period. MarineMax makes up approximately 1.8% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $18,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in MarineMax by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in MarineMax by 23.0% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in MarineMax by 75.7% during the first quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 9,045 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $1,651,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 173,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,763,736.14. This trade represents a 25.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarineMax Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $529.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.61.

MarineMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.