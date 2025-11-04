25,500 Shares in Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Bought by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,586,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at $362,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 35,820.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory G. Montana purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $45,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,464 shares in the company, valued at $247,901.68. This trade represents a 22.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $44.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.93. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.10. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $612.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 29.10%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Further Reading

