Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Raises Stake in Loews Corporation $L

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Loews were worth $10,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 14,900.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Loews in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Loews Stock Performance

L stock opened at $99.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.18. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.73. Loews Corporation has a 1-year low of $75.16 and a 1-year high of $103.52.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.47%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

