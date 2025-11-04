Hallador Energy Company $HNRG Position Trimmed by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,313 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Hallador Energy were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,193 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Hallador Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,607 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hallador Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 107,766 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Hallador Energy by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hallador Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 103,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HNRG shares. B. Riley downgraded Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Hallador Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Hallador Energy to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Hallador Energy Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.39. Hallador Energy Company has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $102.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.73 million. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 46.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hallador Energy Company will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David C. Hardie sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $1,953,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,536.16. This trade represents a 82.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $305,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 234,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,136.78. This represents a 9.31% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 372,062 shares of company stock worth $7,232,705 over the last three months. 23.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

