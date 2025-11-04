Connable Office Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Connable Office Inc. cut its holdings in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 58.9% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 3.7% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter worth $501,000. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 53.8% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 1.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Ferrari Stock Down 3.2%

NYSE:RACE opened at $391.18 on Tuesday. Ferrari N.V. has a twelve month low of $372.31 and a twelve month high of $519.10. The company has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RACE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ferrari from $579.00 to $529.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $570.00 target price on Ferrari in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.14.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

