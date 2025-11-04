Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Purchases Shares of 13,600 PVH Corp. $PVH

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PVH. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PVH by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,407,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $439,564,000 after buying an additional 246,070 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in PVH by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,057,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,262,000 after buying an additional 1,296,881 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in PVH by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,327,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,829,000 after buying an additional 128,559 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in PVH by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 803,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,932,000 after buying an additional 348,592 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PVH by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,822,000 after buying an additional 19,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $76.65 on Tuesday. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $59.28 and a 52 week high of $113.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.89.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.55. PVH had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. PVH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.50 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 10.750-11.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PVH from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PVH from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

