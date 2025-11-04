Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sirius XM Q4 Earnings

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sirius XM in a report issued on Monday, November 3rd. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sirius XM’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 26.41%.The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($8.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sirius XM has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SIRI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sirius XM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its stake in Sirius XM by 19.8% in the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 26.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Sirius XM by 67.1% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

