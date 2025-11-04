Connable Office Inc. Cuts Position in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Connable Office Inc. cut its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,929 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,885,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,466,000 after acquiring an additional 63,341 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 301,443.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 10,005,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,560,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001,898 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% during the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 9,521,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,202,000 after buying an additional 617,974 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,692,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,291,000 after buying an additional 576,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,543,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,923,000 after buying an additional 202,443 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.03 and a 200-day moving average of $61.85. The firm has a market cap of $219.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $112.52.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The company had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.4119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 240.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Rothschild Redb raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

