Sidoti Csr Comments on Hawkins’ Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKNFree Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Hawkins in a research note issued on Monday, November 3rd. Sidoti Csr analyst D. Harriman now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Hawkins’ current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Hawkins’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HWKN. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Hawkins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hawkins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.50.

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $130.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.78 and its 200-day moving average is $153.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hawkins has a 12-month low of $98.30 and a 12-month high of $186.15.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKNGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $280.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.42 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.95%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 294.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 59,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 109,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

