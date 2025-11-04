Brokers Set Expectations for MSA Q4 Earnings

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report issued on Monday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MSA Safety Incorporporated’s current full-year earnings is $8.06 per share.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 25.23%. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSA Safety Incorporporated currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.20.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Stock Performance

NYSE:MSA opened at $156.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.99. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a fifty-two week low of $127.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.33.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from MSA Safety Incorporporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s payout ratio is 31.73%.

Insider Activity at MSA Safety Incorporporated

In other news, President Stephanie L. Sciullo sold 2,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total value of $400,213.11. Following the transaction, the president owned 9,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,659.33. This trade represents a 20.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSA Safety Incorporporated

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 3,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 397.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety Incorporporated

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

