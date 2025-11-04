Roth Capital Has Negative Forecast for WTW Q1 Earnings

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note issued on Monday, November 3rd. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.73. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public’s current full-year earnings is $17.32 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q3 2026 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.33 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $21.80 EPS.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $351.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $314.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $292.97 and a 52-week high of $352.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $333.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.52%.

Willis Towers Watson Public declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 750.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8,200.0% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.