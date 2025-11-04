Connable Office Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 652,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,990,000 after acquiring an additional 17,885 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 59,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $686.69 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $693.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $666.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $627.28. The stock has a market cap of $720.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

