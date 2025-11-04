Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Obermeyer Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth approximately $375,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 185.0% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 47,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 30,851 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth approximately $2,707,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $70.64 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $83.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.43 and a 200-day moving average of $76.96. The company has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

