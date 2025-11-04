394 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Purchased by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,359,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,346,000 after purchasing an additional 99,857 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 511.2% in the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

VOO stock opened at $628.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $634.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $609.72 and its 200-day moving average is $574.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.