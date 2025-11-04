Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Outlook for KEYS Earnings

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Keysight Technologies in a report released on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Keysight Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.03 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS stock opened at $186.23 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $121.43 and a 1 year high of $187.11. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.18 and a 200 day moving average of $163.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 106,590 shares in the company, valued at $18,544,528.20. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 36,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21.0% during the third quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.