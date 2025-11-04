Sidoti Csr Weighs in on Acco Brands’ Q1 Earnings (NYSE:ACCO)

Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Acco Brands in a research note issued on Monday, November 3rd. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Acco Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Acco Brands’ FY2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Acco Brands alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Acco Brands in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Acco Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Acco Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Acco Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Acco Brands Price Performance

NYSE:ACCO opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $328.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. Acco Brands has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $6.43.

Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $499.40 million for the quarter. Acco Brands had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 13.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acco Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Acco Brands by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Acco Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acco Brands by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Acco Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acco Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Acco Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Acco Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acco Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acco Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.