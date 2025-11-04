Sigma Planning Corp Buys 766 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3,577.8% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its holdings in Medtronic by 144.2% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $90.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $99.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.31 and its 200-day moving average is $89.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medtronic from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Medtronic from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

