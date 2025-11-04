Connable Office Inc. Trims Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Connable Office Inc. cut its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,091,000 after acquiring an additional 191,370 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,579,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,448,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,176,000 after acquiring an additional 30,837 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,396,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,170,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,849 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director James P. Keane sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.06, for a total transaction of $1,068,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,903.52. The trade was a 24.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $300,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,795. This trade represents a 45.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 30,375 shares of company stock worth $10,661,109 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.94.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE ROK opened at $364.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $375.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $348.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.92.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.79%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

