Obermeyer Wealth Partners Invests $205,000 in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF $ITB

Obermeyer Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITB. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 365,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,814,000 after buying an additional 9,444 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

BATS:ITB opened at $98.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.93. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $82.71 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

