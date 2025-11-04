Obermeyer Wealth Partners Invests $250,000 in iShares India 50 ETF $INDY

Obermeyer Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $238,000.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of INDY opened at $53.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.68. The company has a market capitalization of $688.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.45. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $46.93 and a 52-week high of $54.87.

About iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.