Obermeyer Wealth Partners Makes New $416,000 Investment in Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Obermeyer Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $155.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.81. The company has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43. Ares Management Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $110.63 and a fifty-two week high of $200.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Ares Management Cuts Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.8438 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cfra Research raised shares of Ares Management to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ARES

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 196,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $35,078,061.63. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,424,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,693,149.02. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 136,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $24,946,933.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 311,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,965,174.72. The trade was a 30.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,590,000 shares of company stock worth $464,430,639. Insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.