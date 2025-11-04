6,321 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 3,533.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 38.5% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 22.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 721.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $205.10 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.89 and a 1-year high of $258.75. The company has a market cap of $64.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.36.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $257.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $270.00 to $241.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 target price on Republic Services in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $256.00 target price on Republic Services in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 4,258 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares in the company, valued at $25,797,072,005.12. This represents a 0.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,796.40. This trade represents a 64.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

