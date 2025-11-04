Machina Capital S.A.S. Trims Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Machina Capital S.A.S. lessened its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,583 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 320 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total value of $721,395.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,447.60. This trade represents a 47.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 15,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.80, for a total transaction of $3,004,942.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,259.40. This trade represents a 60.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,418 shares of company stock valued at $12,022,230. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Fox Advisors lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.18.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 3.8%

NASDAQ STX opened at $265.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.41. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $280.35. The firm has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 297.87% and a net margin of 17.92%.Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

