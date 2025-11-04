Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG Shares Purchased by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 18,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,044,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Larry C. Glasscock acquired 351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $65,268.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 43,536 shares in the company, valued at $8,095,519.20. This represents a 0.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel C. Smith purchased 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $62,293.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,321.35. The trade was a 1.05% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 2,163 shares of company stock valued at $401,605 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $176.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.34 and a one year high of $190.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 72.38% and a net margin of 36.78%.The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.31.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

