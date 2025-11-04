TIAA Trust National Association Sells 17,461 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,461 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $1,105.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,051.60.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,066.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $930.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $807.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,086.11.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $1.857 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.76%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

