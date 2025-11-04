Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 6,859 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Machina Capital S.A.S. reduced its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,859 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in NU were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in NU by 5.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NU by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 31,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NU by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 3.2% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in NU by 0.8% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 178,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Santander raised NU to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded NU to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NU from $15.60 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NU from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

NU stock opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 17.90%.The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

